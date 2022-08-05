Bengals expect Drew Sample to miss a couple weeks with knee injury

Getty Images

The Bengals will be down a tight end for the next stretch of training camp.

Drew Sample was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after hurting his knee, but he avoided a major injury. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Sample is expected to miss weeks rather than months as a result of the injury.

“It’ll probably be a couple of weeks with him. Probably dodged a pretty big bullet there,” Taylor said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “Just got rolled up. It’s hard to see on the tape, it’s hard for him to remember exactly how it unfolded. We’ll just get him some rest and see how it goes from there.”

Sample had 11 catches for 81 yards while appearing in every game last season. He posted 40 catches during the 2020 campaign.

Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox, Scotty Washington, Justin Rigg, Thaddeus Moss, and Nick Eubanks are the other tight ends in Cincinnati.