Browns sign USFL defensive player of the year Chris Odom

Getty Images

An impressive season in the USFL was enough to earn Chris Odom another shot in the NFL.

The Browns signed Odom, a Houston Gamblers defensive end who was named USFL defensive player of the year, today.

Odom last played in the NFL during the 2019 season in Washington, and he wrote on Twitter that he was eager to get another chance.

“903 days since I was back in the league,” Odom wrote. “Thank you @theUSFL @USFLGamblers for the opportunity to continue to live my dream. Next chapter. Let’s get it @ClevelandBrowns.”

Signing with Cleveland will reunite Odom with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who was Odom’s teammate at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas.