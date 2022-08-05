Burglary charge against Texans’ Darius Anderson dropped

USA Today

Texans running back Darius Anderson no longer faces criminal charges in Houston, the district attorney announced today.

Anderson, who had been charged with felony burglary, had his charges dropped today. The district attorney’s office said there was insufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

Texans coach Lovie Smith said Anderson was adamant that he had not done what he was accused of, and the Texans waited for the case to proceed before making any judgments.

“When it initially happened of course I reached out to him and he told me that the charges have to be dropped because it didn’t happen that way. Normally when things happen like that we let it play out in the system. I’m glad it came to that conclusion,” Smith said this morning.

Anderson signed with the Texans’ practice squad last year and has been with them throughout the offseason. He has also spent time with the Cowboys and Colts but has never played in a regular-season game.