Cardinals put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave

The Cardinals have responded to the news that running backs coach James Saxon was arrested in May and charged with domestic battery in Indiana.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters at a press conference that Saxon has been placed on administrative leave. Saxon faces two charges, including a felony charge assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16.

Saxon posted bond after the arrest and a restraining order was issued. He was also ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, but Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports court records show that it was removed this month over the state’s objections.

Offensive assistant Don Shumpert and chief of staff/offensive assistant Kenny Bell are going to take on Saxon’s role.

UPDATE 1:38 p.m. ET: The Cardinals also released a statement.

“We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required,” the statement said. “The matter is currently under review pursuant to league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings.”