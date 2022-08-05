Cardinals RB coach James Saxon charged with domestic battery

August 5, 2022
Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon faces two charges of domestic battery in Indiana.

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports that the charges stem from an incident on May 7 that began at an Indianapolis Costco and continued at the home of a woman. One of the charges is a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.

That charge carries potential penalties of six months-to-2.5 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000. The other charge is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a potential sentence of up to a year in prison and a potential fine of up to $5,000.

An attorney conference in the case is set for August 25 and a trial date could be set at that time. The team said on Thursday that it is looking into the matter.

