Chris Godwin practicing at Bucs camp Friday

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is back on the field.

Reports from Friday’s practice in Tampa have Godwin in uniform and working with the team for the first time since he tore his ACL late last season. Godwin is wearing a brace on his right knee as he goes through the workout.

Godwin was not placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp and that served as a sign that the team did not feel he was far away from getting back into the swing of things.

Assuming all goes well with the return, Godwin is firmly on track to be part of the lineup for the season opener against the Cowboys on the first Sunday night of the regular season.