Denzel Mims “trying to do everything right” ahead of third Jets season

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims was a second-round pick in 2020, but his first two seasons have not gone the way anyone with the team hoped.

Mims has battled injuries and illness over his first two seasons, but he’s also been a healthy scratch while catching 31 passes for 490 yards in his 20 regular season appearances. He has not had any health issues this offseason and he’s earned compliments from head coach Robert Saleh about how hard he’s worked this offseason.

Mims confirmed a new approach in his preparation for this season as he tries to reach his goal of being a starting receiver.

“Oh, most definitely,” Mims said, via the team’s website. “Last year with the sickness, I wasn’t able to get back to where I used to be. This offseason I worked like crazy to get ready for this season. I feel like I’ve grown in each area as a receiver, worked my tail off catching everything I can and becoming the best receiver I can, and even with my health, eating all the right things. I’m just trying to do everything right.”

With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and first-round pick Garrett Wilson on hand, a starting job may not be in Mims’ immediate future. Earning a role as a contributor at any level should help the chances that becomes a reality at some point in the future, though, and it would make a major step in the right direction for the wideout.