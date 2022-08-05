Giants sign Will Holden

Getty Images

The Giants lost an offensive lineman this week when Matt Gono left camp and they added a different one to the roster on Friday.

The team announced the signing of tackle Will Holden. Defensive lineman Niko Lalos was waived in a corresponding move.

Holden has been a journeyman since entering the league as a fifth-round pick by Arizona in 2017. He’s played for the Cardinals, Colts, Ravens, and Lions and he’s also spent time with the Saints, Dolphins, Seahawks, and 49ers.

Holden played 14 games for Detroit last season and has started games at both tackle spots, left guard, and as a sixth offensive lineman over the course of his career.

Lalos had five tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery is six games for the Giants in 2020. He spent last season on the practice squad.