J.C. Jackson: I can make more turnovers playing with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack

Getty Images

The Chargers signed cornerback J.C. Jackson early on in free agency, providing a significant boost to a defensive unit that needed one.

Los Angeles also made a splash move by acquiring edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears.

As the saying goes, rush and cover go hand in hand, so Jackson and Mack should benefit one another.

Jackson told reporters on Friday that he’s looking forward to playing with a pass rush that features both Mack and Joey Bosa.

“I’ve never played with a pass rush like that,” Jackson said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I believe I can make more turnovers having those two guys going at the quarterback.”

Jackson has displayed a clear nose for the football over his first four seasons with New England. He leads the league with 25 interceptions since he entered the league in 2018. He recorded nine in 2020 and eight in 2021 with a league-leading 23 passes defensed.

The Chargers finished 23rd in total defense, 29th in points allowed, and 32nd in third-down defense last season. With players like Jackson and Mack now on the squad, those rankings should significantly improve in 2022.