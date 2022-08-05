Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs: Good for backs to play in preseason

Posted by Josh Alper on August 5, 2022, 8:32 AM EDT
Rookie running back Zamir White impressed the Raiders in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game, but his strong outing wasn’t the only notable development in the offensive backfield.

Josh Jacobs started and played the first couple of series despite a weather delay and the absence of other first-stringers like Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Darren Waller. He ran five times for 30 yards and caught a couple of passes before head coach Josh McDaniels explained why the veteran was in the lineup.

“I always think it’s good for backs to carry the ball in the preseason,” McDaniels said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “There’s a lot of things that happen when you’re getting tackled and hit that you can’t simulate in practice. I think all of our guys had the ball tonight; all of our guys either caught it or were handed the ball and had to get tackled. We can’t really simulate that or rep that in practice.”

The Raiders declined Jacobs’ option for 2023, which makes it clear that they aren’t sold on his long-term future in their offense. Playing on Thursday night along with White, Kenyan Drake, Ameer Abdullah, and Austin Walter suggests they’re still putting together a pecking order for the short term because Jacobs likely would have been excused if he was clearly the lead back.

5 responses to “Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs: Good for backs to play in preseason

  1. At 6 yards per carry, against whatever starters jags had out there, just shows how he will be leading this group.

    If he was in the 4th qtr he surely would have had more than the 6.1 that Austin Walter did.

    White will be good too but through first half had 5.2 per carry.

    Maybe this O line will be ok after all!

  4. “Can’t simulate in practice”. No surprise Josh has mastered the art of Belicheck speak – smoke, mirrors, and misdirection. They clearly aren’t sold on Jacobs. If he wants the lead role, hes gonna to have to earn it.

  5. “Can’t simulate in practice”? Correct. Preseason guys are fighting for the ball because they are fighting for a position. Ankle twists, elbows in the gut. There is tons of little crap that you don’t do in practice. Guys will be constantly ripping at the ball (some teams do practice this).

