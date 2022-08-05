Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo’s just trying to get his body ready for his next situation

Getty Images

The Jimmy Garoppolo conundrum with San Francisco seems like it could be a lot more awkward than it currently is.

Garoppolo has been cleared to practice, but he’s not doing so while the 49ers await a suitable trade offer — one that may or may not come before the start of the regular season. Instead, Garoppolo has been dutifully working on the side as the team moves on with last year’s No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance as QB1.

On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said there’s no real awkwardness that comes up, despite Garoppolo being around for fans to see during open practices.

“We have a real good relationship with Jimmy,” Shanahan said in his press conference. “There’s no secret here of what the situation is. I think he fully understands the situation. We fully understand the situation. So, we make the best of it. Jimmy’s out there. He’s feeling better and better each day. I still see him. We have a real good relationship with Jimmy. He’s done some real good things here. So fans getting pumped with him and our players still loving seeing him, that doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Shanahan also noted that Garoppolo and the team have mutually agreed it’s best to have Garoppolo working out on the side in this arrangement.

“We made it the best for both,” Shanahan said. “I mean, if Jimmy wanted to be in every single meeting and wanted to do everything, for sure we would let him. I would guess that isn’t what he would want, totally. And when we asked him, that was accurate — he didn’t totally want that. So he’s just trying to get his body ready for hopefully the next situation he goes into.”

Barring a significant QB injury, it’s currently unclear what team would deal for Garoppolo. There has not been much — if any — reported interest throughout the offseason. There’s obviously time for things to change before rosters go down to 53 at the end of the month. But for now, the holding pattern in the Bay Area remains.