Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo’s just trying to get his body ready for his next situation

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 5, 2022, 12:41 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers Practice
Getty Images

The Jimmy Garoppolo conundrum with San Francisco seems like it could be a lot more awkward than it currently is.

Garoppolo has been cleared to practice, but he’s not doing so while the 49ers await a suitable trade offer — one that may or may not come before the start of the regular season. Instead, Garoppolo has been dutifully working on the side as the team moves on with last year’s No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance as QB1.

On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said there’s no real awkwardness that comes up, despite Garoppolo being around for fans to see during open practices.

“We have a real good relationship with Jimmy,” Shanahan said in his press conference. “There’s no secret here of what the situation is. I think he fully understands the situation. We fully understand the situation. So, we make the best of it. Jimmy’s out there. He’s feeling better and better each day. I still see him. We have a real good relationship with Jimmy. He’s done some real good things here. So fans getting pumped with him and our players still loving seeing him, that doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Shanahan also noted that Garoppolo and the team have mutually agreed it’s best to have Garoppolo working out on the side in this arrangement.

“We made it the best for both,” Shanahan said. “I mean, if Jimmy wanted to be in every single meeting and wanted to do everything, for sure we would let him. I would guess that isn’t what he would want, totally. And when we asked him, that was accurate — he didn’t totally want that. So he’s just trying to get his body ready for hopefully the next situation he goes into.”

Barring a significant QB injury, it’s currently unclear what team would deal for Garoppolo. There has not been much — if any — reported interest throughout the offseason. There’s obviously time for things to change before rosters go down to 53 at the end of the month. But for now, the holding pattern in the Bay Area remains.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo’s just trying to get his body ready for his next situation

  4. The 49ers are crazy. Garoppolo is a starting QB who can play 7-10 more years. Play him, don’t trade him.

  6. I like the 49ers but theirs a part of me hoping that the transition of going from Jimmy to Lance blows up in their face and they regret it

  7. If it weren’t for the Browns this would be the biggest trainwreck in football.

  8. religionisforidiots says:
    August 5, 2022 at 1:14 pm
    If it weren’t for the Browns this would be the biggest trainwreck in football.

    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

    Did Miami, Washington, and Arizona cease to exist?

  9. “If it weren’t for the Browns this would be the biggest trainwreck in football.”

    This train wreck of a team has made the NFL’s final four twice in the last three seasons.

  10. Holding a clipboard shouldn’t cause too much pain.
    ——————–
    I would not be surprised if he injured himself doing that.

  11. harrisbarton says:
    August 5, 2022 at 1:24 pm
    “If it weren’t for the Browns this would be the biggest trainwreck in football.”

    This train wreck of a team has made the NFL’s final four twice in the last three seasons.

    72Rate This
    —————————————————————————————
    Only when Jimmy was playing. Otherwise they were garbage.

  12. WhatInSamHill says:
    August 5, 2022 at 12:58 pm
    9er’s are a mess with this..
    Just cut him and move on
    ————————————————————
    Why cut him when you have the entire preseason to wait to see if someone gets hurt? What if Lance gets hurt? Watch football much?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.