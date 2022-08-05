Mike Evans may have tweaked hamstring on Friday

Getty Images

Friday’s practice at Buccaneers training camp opened with good news about the health of one wide receiver, but things went a different ways for another pass catcher during the session.

Mike Evans left practice early with reporters on the scene noting that it appeared to be a leg injury. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said after practice was over that Evans might have tweaked his hamstring and that he’d have to check in with him in the locker room to see how he’s doing.

Evans dealt with hamstring injuries last season, but only missed one game. If he is dealing with another one, it’s a good bet that the team will scale his work back in order to have him ready to go for the regular season.

Evans’ injury came on the same day that Chris Godwin took part in practice for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Bowles said the team is happy to see Godwin making progress and he’ll continue to work his way back to full strength as the Bucs wait for word on Evans’ condition.