Mike Vrabel glad to see “great teammate” Richard Seymour in the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour spent eight seasons playing together on the Patriots’ defense, and with Seymour being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Vrabel is celebrating.

Vrabel, now the Titans’ head coach, said that he was impressed with Seymour from the moment they met, when Vrabel was a four-year veteran and Seymour was a 21-year-old who had recently arrived as a first-round draft pick.

“He was so mature,” Vrabel said. “He just came in and had unbelievable stature, size, build to him, length — but mature. Didn’t act like a kid that was 20 or 21 years old. Powerful, great teammate, really fun to play with, and really instrumental in my development there as an outside linebacker having the luxury of playing next to him.”

Vrabel and Seymour won three Super Bowl rings in their eight years playing together on the Patriots’ dynasty.