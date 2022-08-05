Mike Vrabel glad to see “great teammate” Richard Seymour in the Hall of Fame

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 5, 2022, 1:03 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Vs. New England Patriots
Getty Images

Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour spent eight seasons playing together on the Patriots’ defense, and with Seymour being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Vrabel is celebrating.

Vrabel, now the Titans’ head coach, said that he was impressed with Seymour from the moment they met, when Vrabel was a four-year veteran and Seymour was a 21-year-old who had recently arrived as a first-round draft pick.

“He was so mature,” Vrabel said. “He just came in and had unbelievable stature, size, build to him, length — but mature. Didn’t act like a kid that was 20 or 21 years old. Powerful, great teammate, really fun to play with, and really instrumental in my development there as an outside linebacker having the luxury of playing next to him.”

Vrabel and Seymour won three Super Bowl rings in their eight years playing together on the Patriots’ dynasty.

4 responses to “Mike Vrabel glad to see “great teammate” Richard Seymour in the Hall of Fame

  3. Can you imagine if BB didn’t rescue Vrabel after Vrabel was cut by Pitt? Add him to the long, long list of players who were pulled from the scrapheap by BB, who owe their careers to BB and their millions.

    Rob Ninkovich was as productive and as good as Vrabel and he would have been even better if he got to play alongside Seymour like that.

    Seymour was a beast for the ages. My top 3 3-4 defensive players would be Reggie White, Vince Wilfork in the middle on the other side, Seymour at the other DE spot, Larence Taylor at OLB along with Charles Haley at OLB.

    Can you imagine that?

  4. “He was so mature”,
    “Sure, Didn’t he punch Big Ben’s helmet once.”.
    You’re talking about when Seymour was with the Raiders. He apologized through the media then he apologized to Big Ben.
    I read where Ben said they laughed about it.

