NFLPA files reply brief to NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson

Posted by Josh Alper on August 5, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT
Another step toward the hearing of the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension given to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took place on Friday afternoon.

The NFL Players Association announced that it has filed a brief replying to the league’s appeal. Friday was the deadline for the NFLPA to file that brief.

The NFL is believed to be looking for an indefinite suspension of at least one year as well as a fine. The initial ruling by Sue L. Robinson did not include any monetary penalty for Watson.

Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey was selected to hear the appeal by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Harvey has served on advisory committees for the league and consulted with the league on the Personal Conduct Policy that was used to suspend Watson.

The policy calls for an expedited decision on appeal, so Harvey’s ruling should come in the near future and provide the Browns with clarity about when they might have their big acquisition of the year in the lineup.

