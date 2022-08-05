Trey Lance: Everything has definitely slowed down for me

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Trey Lance looked overwhelmed at times when he got a chance to get on the field during his rookie season, but that didn’t stop the team from moving forward with plans to install him as their starter this season.

Lance remains on track to run the offense and he’s gotten positive reviews from head coach Kyle Shanahan and a wide variety of his teammates for the work he’s doing to get ready for this season. On Friday, Lance said he feels “so much more comfortable” around the team than he did as a rookie and that his comfort level on the field has increased as well.

“I’m in a whole other place,” Lance said on KNBR, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I can’t even imagine going back to last year. But yeah, everything has definitely slowed down.”

There’s great anticipation to see what Lance looks like in his second season. The preseason may contain some clues about what’s to come, but the true unveiling will have to wait for the season-opening trip to Chicago.