Tyler Linderbaum to miss at least a week with foot injury

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens first-round rookie center had to leave Thursday’s practice with a foot injury.

Fortunately for Baltimore, Linderbaum shouldn’t be out for very long.

“Linderbaum got the MRI, got it back — it’s not a serious thing,” head coach John Harbaugh said in his Friday press conference. “It’s going to be probably at least a week, just let it settle down. Could be two weeks, we’ll see. Of course, they’ll tell me otherwise. But it’s not going to be through all of training camp unless something changes, so that’s where we’re at today.”

Linderbaum was selected with the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Iowa. He is in line to take over as Baltimore’s starting center.

Harbaugh also told reporters that receiver Rashod Bateman has a nagging injury that is not serious. The Ravens held Bateman out of Friday’s session and may do the same for Saturday, but Harbaugh noted that the receiver could have practiced if necessary.