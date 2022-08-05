Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow day-to-day, but is helping lead some meetings

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 5, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 16 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
After undergoing an appendectomy, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been back at the facility this week. And while he’s been on the field, he hasn’t been practicing yet.

Head coach Zac Taylor said in his Friday press conference that Burrow is still considered “day-to-day,” while declining to put a timetable on when the QB will return to practice.

Taylor added that he wouldn’t consider having Burrow call plays or anything like that during the sessions.

“I don’t think that’s necessary for him,” Taylor said. “I think he’s been pretty locked in and focused. He’s in the meetings and helping lead some of the meetings — like he was today. So he’s been plenty engaged and I don’t think we need that to stimulate him. He does a pretty good job with that.”

Taylor declined to say how he thought Burrow was feeling so that he wasn’t speaking for the signal-caller. But the plan remains to just take things day by day and eventually ramp Burrow up for the regular season.

“So, we’ll progress,” Taylor said. “Hate to put a timeline on it. He’s getting a lot of good mental work right now.”

4 responses to “Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow day-to-day, but is helping lead some meetings

  1. Burrow will be a perennial backup in the next couple years, like all these whiz-bang QB’s coming out of college in the last 5-6 years…

  2. You definitely don’t need to put a homework clause in Joe Burrow’s next contract.

  3. The heads of Ravens and Steelers fans have been exploding over the success of Burrow. I really wish the Browns had drafted him, instead of the sad mess they are in now. It really looks like the future of the AFC North has shifted to the Bengals.

  4. If it ruptured and went undiagnosed for a day or two it’s a lot longer recovery, or at least a long time before you don’t feel like crap. No need for him to doing too much in the 90+ temps a week after a routine (but still major) surgery. He’ll be fine, glad to hear he’s still participating

