49ers sign Willie Snead, Jordan Mills

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they signed offensive lineman Jordan Mills and receiver Willie Snead IV to one-year deals Saturday.

Snead had drawn interest and tryouts this week.

The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three passes for 32 yards in seven games with Las Vegas before the team released him in late October. He then signed with Carolina’s practice squad, appearing in a pair of games.

In 2020, Snead caught 33 passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns for Baltimore.

Snead entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 with the Browns when 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator.

Snead has appeared in 95 games with 48 starts since 2015, making 279 career catches for 3,431 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Mills entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Bears in 2013. He has appeared in 100 regular-season games with 87 starts in his time with the Bears (2013-14), Bills (2015-18), Cardinals (2019), Cowboys (2020) and Saints (2021).

He played 10 games with three starts for the Saints last season.