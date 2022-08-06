As he tries to get a new contract, Kareem Hunt isn’t participating in team drills

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt signed a team-friendly deal in 2020. Currently, he’s not feeling overly friendly toward the team.

Per multiple reports, Hunt isn’t participating in team drills while he tries to get a new contract. Hunt spoke openly in June about his desire for a new deal.

Josina Anderson of CBSSports.com reports that Hunt currently plan to participate in individual drills only. Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the team will fine Hunt for his semi-hold in.

Per Anderson, Hunt wants a new deal, or he wants to be traded.

The Browns got Hunt, the NFL’s rushing leader as a rookie in 2017, on a bargain-basement deal after an off-field incident resulted in the Chiefs cutting him during the 2018 season. He served an eight-game suspension for violating the Personal Conduct Policy in 2019. Hunt was caught on camera shoving and kicking a woman.

The contract Hunt signed in 2020 pays him a base salary of $1.35 million in 2022, with a $1.5 million roster bonus and per-game roster bonus of $200,000 each — up to $3.4 million.

Hunt had 386 rushing yards in 2021, in eight games. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry. He added 174 receiving yards.