Broncos’ defense currently is ahead of offense

Getty Images

Despite the hype and expectations that come from adding quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive-minded coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos currently have a defense that is standing out a little bit more than the offense.

Hackett was asked by reporters on Saturday whether the offense or the defense is ahead of the other side of the ball, so far.

“I’d say defense, probably, right now,” Hackett said. “I am kind of hard on the offense, from my standpoint. The defense, because of the carryover from last year, I think those guys all playing together, being around each other longer, I think that has really helped them. It’s a really established unit — a veteran unit that has played really good football in the past. For us, we are just doing everything we can to make plays and continually learn. We are throwing young guys in there with the ones, which is really great to see. Every day, we are just trying to get better.”

The offense undoubtedly will be OK, given the presence of Wilson.

“It is very unique, from the standpoint of his positivity,” Hackett said. “It’s absolutely fantastic. Also, if or when he gets mad, I think we are going to know it. But between the two of us, the amount of positivity surging through the building and on the field is a pretty great environment.”

Hackett has yet to decide whether he’ll play starters in the preseason opener. He was candid about the temptation to try to win the game against the Cowboys.

“Preseason is always hard on a coach because you win one, you feel great, but it means nothing,” Hackett said. “You lose one and you feel like crap. That’s just how it is.”

Frankly, a head coach should only feel like crap after a preseason game if he loses a starter to a serious injury, or if he has eaten a bad batch of Clams Casino.