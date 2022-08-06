Browns activate David Bell, Anthony Walker

Getty Images

The Browns are getting some help back at receiver.

The team activated third-round draft selection David Bell from the active/physically unable to perform list Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. Bell missed the first eight days of training camp.

According to Cabot, Bell’s foot injury was believed to be a stress fracture.

The Browns’ receiving corps has seen Anthony Schwartz sidelined with a knee injury; sixth-round choice Michael Woods II injure his hamstring Thursday; Javon Wims miss time with an illness; Isaiah Weston go onto injured reserve with a knee injury; and Amari Cooper miss a day with an ankle injury.

The Browns also activated linebacker Anthony Walker (groin) off the non-football injury list Saturday.