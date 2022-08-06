Chiefs signing Devin Gray after tryout

Getty Images

The Chiefs are signing receiver Devin Gray to a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

His addition comes after a tryout with the team.

He was with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars this spring, starting eight games. Gray made 25 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns. In the USFL title game, Gray caught five of seven targets for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Gray initially entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Falcons. He played in Atlanta for three seasons.

He has since played in The Spring League and had a brief stay on the Ravens’ practice squad last year.