Christian McCaffrey feeling great about training camp practice plan

The Panthers and running back Christian McCaffrey would like to uncover the right formula to keep him on the field during the 2022 season and their training camp practice plan is part of the approach.

McCaffrey is working without restriction when he practices, but he is also mixing in off days in order to avoid putting too much strain on his body after missing 23 games over the last two seasons. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team is trying to avoid working McCaffrey three straight days and that he thinks the plan is “a really good one.”

McCaffrey agrees with Rhule on that point.

“I think those days off are important,” McCaffrey said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “You’ve got to make sure on those days off that you’re doing everything to get ready for the next day. That’s the purpose of it. So it’s an off day, but you’re still working. You’re doing a lot of stuff with the trainers, you’re doing stuff with the strength coaches – strength stuff, flexibility stuff, to get ready for that next day. But I feel great.”

It’s a positive for the Panthers that McCaffrey is feeling great in August, but they’ll need that to remain the case in September, October and beyond if their offense is going to be capable of big things this season.