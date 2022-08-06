John Ross hoping for a return to the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 6, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT
Wide receiver John Ross was one of the more disappointing draft picks of recent years, but he’s hoping his career isn’t over just yet.

Ross is close to getting cleared from the knee injury he suffered last season and anticipates signing with some team around the start of the season, his agent told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Bengals took Ross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft — before the Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 pick. Ross didn’t catch a single pass in an injury-plagued rookie season, and caught only 51 passes for the Bengals in four years. Last year he played for the Giants and caught 11 passes.

Although Ross has blazing speed and was a productive receiver in college at Washington, he hasn’t shown much of anything yet in the NFL. If he gets another chance, it may be his last chance.

  1. Certainly a bad pic by the Bengals although I would rather have burrow then mahomes. Mahomes would have been wasted here under Marvin. It wasn’t Ross’s fault though, he’s just too tightly wound physically for this punishing sport.

  2. With that speed, he’ll keep getting chances.

    If he was smart, he’s focus on being a returner.

    .. if he was intelligent, he would have focused on being a defensive back in college.

  4. That was a dumb pick at the time. He had speed and was productive, but he got hurt every year in college. I don’t think taking the next step up in competition would make that get better.

