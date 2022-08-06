John Ross hoping for a return to the NFL

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Ross was one of the more disappointing draft picks of recent years, but he’s hoping his career isn’t over just yet.

Ross is close to getting cleared from the knee injury he suffered last season and anticipates signing with some team around the start of the season, his agent told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Bengals took Ross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft — before the Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 pick. Ross didn’t catch a single pass in an injury-plagued rookie season, and caught only 51 passes for the Bengals in four years. Last year he played for the Giants and caught 11 passes.

Although Ross has blazing speed and was a productive receiver in college at Washington, he hasn’t shown much of anything yet in the NFL. If he gets another chance, it may be his last chance.