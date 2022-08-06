Justin Tucker ends Ravens practice early with clutch field goal

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh found a fun way to put pressure on kicker Justin Tucker at practice on Friday, and Tucker responded by making a clutch field goal.

With about 40 minutes left in the Ravens’ scheduled practice, on a hot day with exhausted teammates surrounding him, Tucker was informed that if he made a 46-yard field goal, practice would end immediately. If Tucker missed, the practice would continue.

Tucker made the kick and was mobbed by celebrating teammates.

Tucker is the greatest kicker in NFL history, and Harbaugh doesn’t need to see whether he can make a kick. But Harbaugh wanted to give Tucker some practice kicking in a high-pressure situation, and on a hot August day, nothing says “pressure” like all of your teammates counting on you to get them off the practice field. Tucker nailed it.