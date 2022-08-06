Kyler Murray back from COVID-19

USA Today

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is back on the practice field.

Murray returned to training camp today after missing five days because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Under this year’s NFL rules, players must miss at least five days after they test positive for COVID-19. There is no mandatory testing of players, so the only players who get tested will be those who report they’re feeling symptoms.

It’s been an eventful training camp for Murray, who signed a lucrative contract extension that was immediately overshadowed by the bizarre “homework clause” that dictated how much time Murray would spend studying film. After a backlash, the Cardinals agreed to remove the clause from the contract.