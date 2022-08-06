Marquis Haynes carted off at Panthers practice

Getty Images

Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes needed a cart to exit the Panthers practice field on Saturday.

Haynes went down during practice and was seen grabbing at his left knee while on the ground. He was carried off the field by a couple of teammates and then carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

“I have no update on Marquis. We have to get all the testing and all that,” head coach Matt Rhule said, via the team’s website. “We’ll get you something as soon as we know.”

Haynes was a 2018 fourth-round pick in Carolina and he’s played in 47 games over the last four seasons. He had 20 tackles and three sacks while appearing in every game last year.