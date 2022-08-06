Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu doing full team work at Saints’ training camp

USA Today

Two of the Saints’ top players got their first full team work at training camp today.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu both participated in their first 11-on-11 practices of camp.

Thomas is particularly noteworthy because of how long he’s been out: Thomas missed the entire 2021 season and most of the 2020 season with injuries, so the Saints are very glad to have him back. Saints coach Dennis Allen said after practice that Thomas had no problems and is continuing to make good progress.

Mathieu missed the start of training camp for personal reasons and has been easing himself into practice to avoid any injury issues, but he appears to be ready to go now.