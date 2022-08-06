Mitchell Trubisky No. 1, Kenny Pickett No. 3 on initial Steelers depth chart

Posted by Mike Florio on August 6, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT
It’s non-binding depth chart season in the NFL, and the Steelers have released one. With an ongoing quarterback competition, the first unofficial hierarchy officially places Mitchell Trubisky at the top of the stack.

He’s No. 1, Mason Rudolph is No. 2, and rookie Kenny Pickett appears at No. 3.

Trubisky has consistently been the starter throughout camp. As Peter King said last weekend, Trubisky essentially has been told that it’s his job to lose.

Although the team’s rookie first-rounder is buried (for now) on the depth chart, second-rounder George Pickens is listed as one of the team’s three starting receivers. Fellow rookie Calvin Austin III lands on the fourth string.

Trubisky, the second overall pick in 2017, spent four years with the Bears before being becoming a free agent. He served as the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo last year. He signed a two-year deal with the Steelers early in free agency.

  1. Best move of the off-season. Steeler fans will love this guy and what he’ll do for them.

  2. The elephant in the room….and I don’t mean a Republican….is the fourth guy on the depth chart who is Chris Oladokun, the second QB they took in in ’22 draft and the 7th round pick.

    Why did they, you ask, drafted another QB after extending Rudolph a year, signing Mitch and drafting Pickett in the first round.

    Well, it wasn’t to potentially lose him on waivers before they could get him on the practice squad. Looks like they thought enough of him not to want to have to compete for him as an UFA.

    He’ll be the third QB unless he gets an IR hangnail injury. Mitch or Mason will be trucking down Route 30 from Latrobe.

    Mitch and Mason are not just fighting to be No.1…they’re fighting to make the team.

  3. I’ll probably end up being wrong, considering how successful the Steelers usually are, but I don’t understand why they drafted a QB this year.

  5. Trubisky has over 50 career starts. Rudolph has 10. Pickett has zero. Trubisky gives them the best chance to win today. Tomorrow might be a different story. The Steelers will compete for the super bowl this year. They’re not thinking re-build, and they’re right.

  7. Chase Claypool “I’m going to be a number one WR in the league.”

  8. Trubisky and Rudolph are both backup QBs…. at best. You pick a guy in the first round who can’t beat out EITHER of them?? Awful pick.

  10. If the Steelers simplify the reads and get Mitch out of the pocket, he can do some good things. He was asked to do too much in the pocket while here in Chicago under offensive “genius”, Matt Nagy…
    Plan around his strengths & avoid the 3 & 4 read progressions & he will do fine.

