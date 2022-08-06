No, the Bills aren’t using a red alternate helmet this year

Getty Images

The Bills practiced before 35,000 fans last night in their home stadium. And quarterback Josh Allen made even more of a stir than he ordinarily would when running out of the tunnel at the outset of the session.

Allen wore a red helmet, reminiscent of the headgear worn by the franchise during their four-year run of Super Bowl appearances from 1990 through 1993. And while it would have been an awesome way to unveil that the Bills will be wearing the red helmet as an alternate in 2022, the team says it won’t be happening.

The red helmet was a prop solely for the run from the tunnel. Allen wore a white helmet for practice, and he’ll wear a white helmet throughout the season. But, as to the possibility of a red helmet, the team used the phrase “this year.” Which means that maybe, come next year, the red helmet will return on a far more permanent basis.

Currently, the Buffalo alternate look consists of peeling off the logo and placing a stationary buffalo on the side of the helmet, instead of the beast that is lunging and charging and leaping.