Richard Seymour becomes 10th Patriot to earn enshrinement into Hall of Fame

Richard Seymour remembered his eight seasons in Foxboro fondly during his Hall of Fame induction Saturday when he became the 10th Patriot enshrined in Canton.

“Coming out of college, the experts said, ‘Hey, Richard, you’ll be a top-10 pick,’ and I knew exactly where I wanted to play — some place warm,” he said to laughter during his 9-minute speech. “The Lord answered that prayer and sent me (to New England). When the Patriots selected me sixth overall, it was one of the luckiest breaks of my life.”

Seymour pushed for selectors to vote Patriots owner Robert Kraft into the Hall of Fame and called Bill Belichik the greatest coach of all time. He also joked about the team having “a young quarterback (in Tom Brady), but we made it work.”

He finished his career with the Raiders and thanked Al Davis and Raiders Nation.

“As the mantra goes, once a Raider. . . .,” Seymour said, letting the crowd finish.

Seymour, a seven-time Pro Bowler, played 12 NFL seasons, totaling 498 tackles and 57.5 sacks. He was named All-Pro three times and earned a place on the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

“I’m overwhelmed today with humility,” Seymour said. “It’s not because of what this moment says about me, but what this moment says about ‘we,’ and what we can do together. I’m overwhelmed today with gratitude, but I didn’t get here alone. None of us did. None of us could have. Class of 2022, they say you can judge a man by the company he keeps. I couldn’t be among better company than you. It’s a privilege bound forever with you in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”