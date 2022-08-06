Saints’ Smoke Monday confirms he will miss rookie season with torn ACL

USA Today

Saints cornerback Smoke Monday, who suffered what was called a significant knee injury during practice this week, has confirmed he will miss his entire rookie season.

Monday wrote on Instagram that he has a torn ACL, while expressing confidence that he’ll come back better.

“First of all, let me just say that I’d want to thank the Saints organization for providing me the chance of a lifetime to come and showcase my godly ability,” Monday wrote. “I just want to set the record straight for anyone who might have any concerns about my knee. I have suffered a torn ACL and will miss the season, but I want everyone to know I’m doing great and in good spirits, and will be having surgery very soon. I’m planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out. Just wanted to say thanks to everyone who has called to check up on me about my injury. Trust that I’ll be 10 times stronger when I return. God only gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and I am unquestionably one of them.”

Although no undrafted rookie is guaranteed a roster spot, Monday had been drawing praise through the offseason and early in training camp and appeared to have a decent chance. Now he’ll attempt to get healthy and make the roster in 2023.