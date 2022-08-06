Todd Bowles: Mike Evans is “day-to-day” with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans “tweaked” his hamstring on Friday. For now, the Bucs don’t seem to be overly concerned about it.

“He’s sore,” coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Saturday. “He’s day-to-day. He’ll be fine. It’s just a matter of when we put him out there.”

Reporters tried to pry for a little more information, regarding both the duration of the absence and whether he’ll play in the first preseason game. Bowles, with a consistent brevity of which Bill Belichick would be proud, continued to say simply that Evans is “day-to-day.”

Evans has been a very durable player; he has missed only six total games in his eight-year career. He’s the only player in league history with eight straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.