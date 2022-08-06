Tom Brady is back at practice

Posted by Mike Florio on August 6, 2022, 10:06 AM EDT
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a bit of a stir by missing practice on Friday for personal reasons. The stir can officially end. Brady is back.

Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times has posted video evidence of Brady at practice.

Brady had missed two practices, and he hadn’t been on the field since news emerged of the fact that the Dolphins tampered with him extensively, from 2019 through 2022. Brady has yet to conduct a press conference since the NFL announced its findings, so he hasn’t been asked about the issue.

Wild guess — the questions he gets from the media covering the Bucs will be far different in tone and content than the questions he’d currently endure from the Boston media.

Although Brady did nothing wrong (per the rules) by being tampered with, the timing and extent of the discussions go far beyond simply taking a phone call and politely declining to pursue the possibility. He and Dolphins vice chair Bruce Beal, a close friend, had numerous communications about the possibility of Brady playing for the Dolphins while Brady was playing for the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Brady has every right to do that. But it’s hard to fully embrace the notion that Tom is all about team when Tom is really all about Tom. He wants to pick his next place to play with the primary goal in mind of whether that organization will help him fulfill his goal of winning not just another Super Bowl but, ideally, all of them.

Once he’s on a team, he’s all about team. Because he needs to be all about team in order to get the thing that Tom is all about.

His favorite Super Bowl ring. Also known as, the next one.

8 responses to “Tom Brady is back at practice

  1. In the first half of playoff game against Rams, Brady struggled.

    Imagine if Bruce Arians had let him playing Brady’s system, Rams wouldn’t have been able to score 20; points in first half, and Bucs would have won the game.

  2. Tom is really all about Tom
    ——-
    Always was. The idea he was this humble team first QB is a myth.

  4. >>>>Although Brady did nothing wrong (per the rules) by being tampered with>>>
    Don’t the NFL contracts have a “duty of loyalty” clause in them? You could argue that by annually talking to a team about joining them when you are under contract to another team, you are breaching your loyalty to the one paying you.

  5. Statistically, if you accept a subjective “statistic” of naturally and spontaneously occurring good fortune, which we all have inherently to varying degrees and some more than others. In the realm of NFL all-time starting quarterbacks, somebody, somewhere, has to be the luckiest if not by virtue of being around the longest, like Favre’s interception record. Was Favre really that bad? No, he simply played at a high level for a very long time and interceptions come with the package. Tom Brady is the LOAT for the same rationale. His naturally occurring incidences of pure luck as a starting NFL quarterback exceeds everyone that has played before him. He is the LOAT. Has to be.

  7. 17 points? Hahaha ok. That’s it?? Is Plaxico gonna play defense?
    — Tom Brady before Super Bowl 42 when he led his team to 14 points

    One of the most arrogant things I’ve ever heard from anyone in the NFL. Yeah don’t bring that fan club trash here that he’s this humble guy when clearly he never was.

  8. Iamagine if is for geeks and dreamers.. it didn’t happen more important things to be concerned about.

