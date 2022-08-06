Tony Boselli becomes first Jaguar inducted into the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Jaguars made Tony Boselli their first draft pick in franchise history, the second overall selection in 1995. On Saturday, he became the first Jaguar in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“As the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be welcomed as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it’s a profound honor, and I thank the Hall for the privilege, and I think you (the other members of the Class of 2022) for allowing me to your teammates,” Boselli said in an 11-minute speech centered on family.

It came in his 16th year of eligibility as voters debated the length of his career.

He played only seven seasons, with injuries limiting him to 91 games, but what a seven seasons and 91 games it was.

Boselli, 50, was one of the top offensive tackles of his era. He went to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1997-2001 and was first-team All-Pro three consecutive seasons from 1997-99.

He earned selection to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 1990s, and in 2006, Boselli was the first inductee into the Jaguars Ring of Honor at TIAA Bank Field.

“I thank God for football,” Boselli said. “I thank God for the people of Jacksonville, and I have to do this just one time. Duuuuuuvaaaaaal! Above all, I thank God for family.”