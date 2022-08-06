Tony Boselli becomes first Jaguar inducted into the Hall of Fame

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announcement
The Jaguars made Tony Boselli their first draft pick in franchise history, the second overall selection in 1995. On Saturday, he became the first Jaguar in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“As the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be welcomed as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it’s a profound honor, and I thank the Hall for the privilege, and I think you (the other members of the Class of 2022) for allowing me to your teammates,” Boselli said in an 11-minute speech centered on family.

It came in his 16th year of eligibility as voters debated the length of his career.

He played only seven seasons, with injuries limiting him to 91 games, but what a seven seasons and 91 games it was.

Boselli, 50, was one of the top offensive tackles of his era. He went to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1997-2001 and was first-team All-Pro three consecutive seasons from 1997-99.

He earned selection to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 1990s, and in 2006, Boselli was the first inductee into the Jaguars Ring of Honor at TIAA Bank Field.

“I thank God for football,” Boselli said. “I thank God for the people of Jacksonville, and I have to do this just one time. Duuuuuuvaaaaaal! Above all, I thank God for family.”

7 responses to “Tony Boselli becomes first Jaguar inducted into the Hall of Fame

  4. I liked Boselli as a player and he was a great LT and if it wasn’t for the injuries he would have been an all time great. I don’t think he should get in the HOF. He doesn’t have any post season moments or a instance that you just have to tell in order to tell the story of football. Lots of great players in history got their career cut short, being in the HOF means you did it for a long time as well. Lets say he played 15 season but none of them where very good, does he still make the HOF today? Tyron Smith was a dominant LT until injuries have cut him short but since he continues to play he won’t ever get a sniff and rightfully so. 5 great seasons shouldn’t be enough when there are guys who did it longer. Part of being great is being available to your team to help them win.

  6. Very mixed feelings on Boselli getting in. He was a dominant player when healthy, but that stretch was a rather short one. But I fully understand that this is a very nebulous area when it comes to judging who gets into the hall of fame.

    How many years of dominant play are needed to get into the hall? Inversely, should longevity be a consideration? A lot of gray areas here.

    I think Boselli was a very borderline candidate and if I was a voter, he wouldn’t get my vote. But I am legitimately happy for Jags fans.

