A Joe Namath mink coat from the 1970s is available at auction

Getty Images

Here’s a piece of memorabilia that Colts owner Jim Irsay may not be inclined to purchase.

A Joe Namath mink coat from the 1970s is available from Heritage Auctions. The current leading bid is $5,250.

The coat, which has the initials JWN on the inside, comes with a signed football and a signed Esquire magazine with Namath on the cover.

Namath became a living legend when he guaranteed that the Jets would beat the Colts in Super Bowl III, despite Namath’s team being double-digit underdogs.

His on-field exploits were matched by his swagger and style. From mink coats to TV commercials to a temporary decision to quit football after Commissioner Pete Rozelle ordered Namath to sell his interest in a restaurant frequented by bookmakers and gamblers and others of the type the NFL shunned — until the NFL realized how much money it could make from legalized sports betting.

How much money will Namath make from his mink coat? That remains to be seen. The bidding remains open until August 27.

And it really would be perfect if Irsay bought the thing.