Chiefs cut Deandre Baker

Cornerback Deandre Baker is looking for a new team again. The Chiefs cut Baker on Sunday, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs upgraded at the position this offseason by drafting Trent McDuffie, Josh Williams and Jaylen Watson and trading for Lonnie Johnson. Baker had signed an exclusive rights tender to return.

The Giants made Baker a first-round choice in 2019, and he played all 16 games his rookie season, including 15 starts. The team cut Baker after he was charged with four counts of armed robbery, and the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad after the Broward County (Florida) Attorney’s office dropped charges against Baker.

The Chiefs elevated him to the active roster for two games in 2020, and Baker appeared in eight games with one start for Kansas City in 2021. He totaled 16 tackles and a pass defensed last season, seeing action on 211 defensive snaps and 50 on special teams.