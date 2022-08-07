Duane Brown visits the Jets

Getty Images

The Jets are taking a look at free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown.

Brown visited the Jets on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said recently that there will be no competition for the starting tackle jobs, with George Fant starting on the left side and Mekhi Becton on the right. It’s possible, however, that Brown could change the Jets’ thinking on their offensive line and compete for a starting job.

The 36-year-old Brown was once among the best offensive tackles in the NFL, with a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012. He is no longer playing at that level, but he started all 17 games for the Seahawks last year and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Brown was arrested for misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon at Los Angeles International Airport last month, which may complicate matters. It is unknown at this time whether Brown will face league discipline for that incident.