Jaguars sign Matt Colburn, waive Nathan Cottrell

The Jaguars made a change to their offensive backfield on Sunday.

The team announced the signing of Matt Colburn to the 90-man roster. Nathan Cottrell was waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he isn’t claimed by another team.

Colburn signed with the Rams after going undrafted in 2019 and has since spent time in the CFL, the XFL and, most recently, the USFL. He ran 102 times for 457 yards and eight touchdowns for the Philadelphia Stars.

Cottrell played in 12 games for the Jags over the last two seasons. He returned seven kickoffs and ran the ball once. He ran three times for 13 yards and caught four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders last Thursday night.