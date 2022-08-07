Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones.

On Sunday, Jones spoke to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram about his inclusion in the NFLPA’s brief. Jones made clear he “can’t talk about any club, Watson or to refer to anybody’s punishment,” but called comparing owners’ punishment to that of players as “shooting volleys.”

“It is a standard Players Association comeback,” Jones told Hill. ”That is the drill. That is the drill to go around to say you didn’t punish such and such. Anybody would know that every player case and every case that involves non-players in the NFL are dealing with dramatically different principle facts, which is all the difference in the world.”

The Personal Conduct Policy says, “Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Personal Conduct Policy occur.”

The league, though, did not investigate the 2015 voyeurism scandal involving former Cowboys vice president of communications Rich Dalrymple, which led to $2.4 million settlement with four former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

That provided the NFLPA with ammunition in its argument for a lighter sentence for Watson, whose six-game suspension from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson now faces a league appeal.

Jones said the argument was “not unexpected.”

“It would be like walking down to the courthouse and saying, ‘You didn’t give that guy that much,’ and not take into account what the action was or the circumstances behind it,” Jones told Hill. “That’s called shooting volleys. That’s just shooting stuff over your back. That’s the way I look at it when I see something like that.”