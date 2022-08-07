Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s “hold in” appears to be over.

Hunt was not participating in team drills during recent Browns practices at training camp, but multiple reporters at Sunday’s session send word that Hunt has been on the field for 11-on-11 work. Hunt was staying off the field because he wants a new contract before playing out the final year of his current deal.

Hunt also asked for a trade recently, but was told that the Browns would not consider making such a move. That and the team’s ability to fine him for withholding his services likely impacted the decision to reverse course when it came to team drills on Sunday.

Hunt is set to make a base salary of $1.35 million this year with roster bonuses that can push the total value of the deal to $3.4 million.