Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp

Posted by Josh Alper on August 7, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s “hold in” appears to be over.

Hunt was not participating in team drills during recent Browns practices at training camp, but multiple reporters at Sunday’s session send word that Hunt has been on the field for 11-on-11 work. Hunt was staying off the field because he wants a new contract before playing out the final year of his current deal.

Hunt also asked for a trade recently, but was told that the Browns would not consider making such a move. That and the team’s ability to fine him for withholding his services likely impacted the decision to reverse course when it came to team drills on Sunday.

Hunt is set to make a base salary of $1.35 million this year with roster bonuses that can push the total value of the deal to $3.4 million.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp

  2. He should report. And he should be more appreciative that he even has an NFL job making millions of dollars instead of the alternative, which we all know likely what that would be.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.