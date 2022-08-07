Report: Browns have told Kareem Hunt they won’t be trading him

Getty Images

Word emerged this weekend that running back Kareem Hunt is “holding in” — not participating in team drills as he tries to get a new contract.

Now we know a little more about the situation. And it doesn’t sound like Hunt will be going anywhere.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have told Hunt they will not be trading him after the running back requested the organization do so.

Hunt is slated to earn a base salary of $1.35 million in 2022 with a $1.5 million roster bonus. He also has a per-game roster bonus of $200,000 each, which could bring him up to $3.4 million.

Hunt is reportedly planning to only participate in individual drills. He does not have much leverage at this point, as the Browns can fine him for not participating.

Hunt, who turned 27 on Saturday, will be a free agent after the season. In 2021, he recorded 560 yards from scrimmage — 386 rushing, 174 receiving — and five total touchdowns in eight games.