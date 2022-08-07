Report: N’Keal Harry ankle injury appears to be severe

USA Today Sports

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry‘s bid for a fresh start with the Bears has hit a snag.

Harry injured his ankle in Saturday’s practice and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the injury appears to be a severe one. He will be undergoing further evaluation to confirm the initial read.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not scheduled to speak to reporters until Tuesday, so the wait for official word on his status might have to wait until that point.

Harry was traded to the Bears by the Patriots for a seventh-round pick last month. Harry was a 2018 first-round pick, but has underwhelmed with 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns to this point in his career.