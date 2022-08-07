Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz has shown some inaccuracy, but we’re not overly concerned

Getty Images

By most accounts, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has experienced an up-and-down training camp.

Descriptions from practice have noted that Wentz will thread some needles, as he’s displayed that he can when he’s at his best. But the quarterback has also missed on his share of throws over the last few weeks.

After Washington’s Saturday practice at FedEx Field, head coach Ron Rivera was asked about how he feels regarding Wentz’s accuracy.

“It’s a lot better than you give him credit for, just because of the way things happen in practice,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. “There’s a lot of little nuances that we see that we look at that we get to review. Yeah, there’s some inaccuracy. But it’s nothing that we are overly concerned [about].

“Again, we see what’s going on. We see how things are developing. We see the timing and just the understanding and feel for what’s going on with our concepts. So, as we continue to grow and work on it, we just feel like we’re going to continue to grow and get better as an offensive unit.”

Wentz has been traded over the last two offseasons for a variety of reasons. But if Washington is going to make some noise in the NFC East this season, the club will need Wentz to iron out those accuracy issues over the next month before the regular season begins.