Chargers signing Cameron Hunt

Getty Images

The Chargers are signing free agent offensive lineman Cameron Hunt, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hunt made first-team All-USFL while playing for the Birmingham Stallions this summer.

He is an interior offensive lineman, who can play either guard spot and center.

Hunt has spent time with the Broncos, 49ers and Raiders. The Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2017, but he didn’t make the roster.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

During his four-year college career, Hunt made 43 starts.