Chargers signing Cameron Hunt

Posted by Charean Williams on August 8, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT
USFL Week Nine - Houston Gamblers v Birmingham Stallions
Getty Images

The Chargers are signing free agent offensive lineman Cameron Hunt, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hunt made first-team All-USFL while playing for the Birmingham Stallions this summer.

He is an interior offensive lineman, who can play either guard spot and center.

Hunt has spent time with the Broncos, 49ers and Raiders. The Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2017, but he didn’t make the roster.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

During his four-year college career, Hunt made 43 starts.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.