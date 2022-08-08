Chase Claypool back at practice, Diontae Johnson dealing with hip flexor injury

Getty Images

There were a pair of injury updates concerning Steelers wide receivers on Monday.

One of them was a positive development. Chase Claypool took part in practice for the first time since injuring his shoulder on July 29. Word at the time was that the team wasn’t concerned about it being a serious injury, but they still took the cautious approach to bringing Claypool back to action.

The update on Diontae Johnson was less encouraging. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor injury that kept him from completing practice on Monday.

Tomlin said that the team’s hope is that it is a day-to-day injury for Johnson. That’s also the hope for linebacker Alex Highsmith as he tries to work through injured ribs.