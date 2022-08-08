Dan Campbell on fourth Lions retirement of offseason: The NFL’s not for everybody

Getty Images

The Lions placed tackle Zein Obeid on the reserve/retired list on Monday and that’s become a somewhat frequent transaction for the Lions this offseason.

Defensive tackle John Penisini retired in June and Obeid is the third of the team’s undrafted free agent signings to retire since the start of camp. Wide receiver Corey Sutton and defensive back Jermaine Waller are the others.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that “you would have never guessed something like this” would happen with three of the players when asked about evaluating how much the retired group loved the game of football. He added that he thought General Manager Brad Holmes did a good job of assessing that and didn’t draw any lines to connect the moves to anything in particular with the team.

“I know why you’re asking it, I mean, because it is the obvious,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “But I just feel like it’s, you know, everybody’s different. [The NFL’s] not for everybody. Not everything is easy about it, and it’s not just about football. I wish [Obeid] the best of luck. He’s a great kid. He was a grinder. He worked. On with the next endeavor.”

The Lions filled Obeid’s roster spot by signing veteran Kendall Lamm to compete for work behind Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.