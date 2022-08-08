Dan Campbell would like starters to play “maybe a quarter” in preseason opener

Getty Images

The Lions will host the Falcons for the first matchup of the preseason and it sounds like there will be notable players on the field for both sides.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters in his Monday press conference that he’s planning to play the team’s starters.

“I talked to [Falcons head coach] Arthur Smith. I know they’re playing their starters early in this game,” Campbell said. “And I had already thought that was the way to go, too. So I’d like to get our starters some reps in this game — maybe a quarter. Because, again, you just can’t mimic game speed and game intensity. The only way to get ready for a season is to simulate that intensity.

“But at the same time, I want to be smart, too. And so we’re going to meet as a staff tomorrow night, really go through this, talk about it. But my intentions are to do that right now.”

Both the Lions and Falcons have second-year coaches who would like their teams to make significant improvements from Year One to Year Two. They’ll get that process started with Friday night’s matchup in Detroit.