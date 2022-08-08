Deebo Samuel: We’ll be hitting on all cylinders by Week 1

Getty Images

Contract drama was the headline of the offseason for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and it was finally settled when he agreed to a three-year extension with the team shortly after the start of training camp.

With the deal done, Samuel ramped up his practice participation after an offseason spent doing his own thing. In addition to making sure he’s in football shape, Samuel also has to use the practice time to get used to playing with quarterback Trey Lance ahead of the 2021 first-round pick’s first year as a starter.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Samuel said that is a work in progress that he is confident will be wrapped up before the team takes the field in September.

“What I’ve been seeing from Trey since I’ve been out here, he’s willing to learn,” Samuel said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He’s getting better day by day. This is his first year of really being ‘the guy’ of the offense, so it’s going to take time. That’s why we have camp and the preseason games. By the time Week 1 hits, we’ll be hitting on all cylinders.”

What a 49ers offense piloted by Lance and hitting on all cylinders looks like remains unclear, but Samuel thinks we’ll all get a chance to see it in action against the Bears.