Dennis Allen: Jameis Winston left practice early after he “tweaked his foot a little bit”

USA TODAY Sports

There may be an injury concern developing in New Orleans.

Quarterback Jameis Winston left practice early on Monday with a foot injury.

“Jameis went in today, he kind of tweaked his foot a little bit. He went in for some evaluation,” Allen said in his press conference. “I don’t have any update on that. But it was kind of [when he was] rolling out, I think it was in the 7-on-7 period, he kind of felt it tweak a little bit. So we wanted to go in and get him evaluated.”

There was some question as to whether it was a foot injury or ankle injury, but, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate, the Saints clarified that it was indeed a foot injury.

Winston is already returning from tearing his ACL midway through the 2021 season. By most accounts, Winston has had a strong camp, avoiding costly turnovers. Last season, Winston completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Saints were 5-2 in games Winston started.

New Orleans also has Andy Dalton and Ian Book at quarterback on its roster. But if Winston’s foot injury keeps him out for a while, the Saints could perhaps become a potential landing spot for San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo.